Ex-ABC News reporter says Disney, corporate media 'failing the American people' on Trump coverage

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran continued his criticism of his former employer on Thursday, suggesting the Disney-owned company and other media outlets are "failing the American people" because corporate executives are fearful of President Donald Trump.

Moran, who spent nearly 28 years at ABC News, was dropped by the outlet in June 2025 after posting social media attacks on Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller on social media.

Moran said during an appearance on the "In Good Faith" podcast that his former ABC News colleagues are not "meeting the moment" because corporate media is incapable in the current climate.

"I think that the business that I was in for all those years — network news, corporate media, legacy media, whatever you want to call it — is failing the American people," Moran said in a clip flagged by Mediaite.

"They have corporate pressure on them, and they have rules of, kind of, what they can say and what they can’t say, what they can describe and what they can’t describe," he added. "The facts in front of them are eluding their coverage, and I think that they are disserving the American people."

Moran said some journalists attempt to signal their views with "tone" when they are unable to voice opinions, and he singled out his former employer.

"Look, Disney, I mean, is a multi-kabillion-dollar business, right? ABC News is a little tiny speck in that giant empire. The last thing that the head of Disney, or anybody in these corporate offices, wants is a problem with the president of the United States because somebody in the news division tweeted something," Moran said.

"There is absolutely no upside to that," he added. "So, the pressure is on."

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moran told host Philip DeFranco he had a "great career" at ABC News but doesn’t regret the social media post that resulted in his swift exit from the Disney-owned company, when he called Trump and Miller "haters."

"After they suspended me when I saw the s--- hitting the fan, I kind of [thought], ‘Oh, welp, this is it," Moran said.

Moran’s firing came less than six weeks after he interviewed Trump as part of a primetime special for ABC marking Trump's first 100 days in office. Trump repeatedly chided Moran for his various lines of questioning.

Last month, Moran admitted his longtime employer was biased against Trump because the newsroom is filled with like-minded liberals and lacks "viewpoint diversity."