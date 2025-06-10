Expand / Collapse search
Terry Moran out at ABC News following X post attacking Trump, Stephen Miller

A spokesperson for ABC News says Moran's post was 'a clear violation' of network policies

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
'The Five' dishes on Terry Moran's reported departure from ABC, tears liberal media's riot reporting Video

'The Five' dishes on Terry Moran's reported departure from ABC, tears liberal media's riot reporting

'The Five' discusses reports of Terry Moran out at ABC and the liberal media's 'blame game' over the riots in Los Angeles.

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran is leaving the network after he took aim at President Donald Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller in a now-deleted post on X. 

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson added. 

ABC NEWS STAFF DISAPPOINTED BY TERRY MORAN'S ‘VERY STUPID’ ATTACK ON TRUMP THAT LED TO SUSPENSION

Terry Moran

Terry Moran is out at ABC News after his viral rant aimed at President Donald Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller. (ABC/David Russell via Getty Images)

Moran found himself in hot water both inside and outside the Disney-owned network when he called Trump and Miller "world-class" haters early Sunday morning. Moran, who's been with the network since 1997, was initially suspended after ABC News honchos woke up to the viral backlash.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism," Moran began his post. "Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that's not what's interesting about Miller. It's not brains. It's bile."

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater," Moran wrote. "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

Moran's post went on to also call Trump a "world-class hater" but added that "his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment." 

ABC'S TERRY MORAN SUSPENDED AFTER JOURNALIST SLAMS TRUMP, TOP ADVISOR IN SINCE-DELETED POST

Moran called President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller "world-class haters" in the now-deleted social media post.

Moran called President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller "world-class haters" in the now-deleted social media post. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Moran’s firing came less than six weeks after he interviewed Trump, during which the president criticized the ABC correspondent for his questioning. 

"They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime," Trump told Moran. "You’re doing the interview, I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s OK. I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."

Trump interview with ABC's Terry Moran

Terry Moran's ousting from ABC News came less than six weeks after he landed a major interview with President Donald Trump marking his first 100 days in office. (Screenshot/ABC)

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.