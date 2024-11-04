Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump on the eve of the election

Podcaster Joe Rogan announced his support of former President Trump in an X post Monday night.

After interviewing billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcaster officially endorsed Trump while telling people to listen to the Musk interview.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him we'd be f---ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan wrote.