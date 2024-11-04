Expand / Collapse search
Media

Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump on the eve of the election

'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcaster announced his endorsement of Trump after interviewing X owner Elon Musk

By Alexa Moutevelis Fox News
Published
Podcaster Joe Rogan announced his support of former President Trump in an X post Monday night.

After interviewing billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcaster officially endorsed Trump while telling people to listen to the Musk interview.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him we'd be f---ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan wrote.

Rogan Trump

Podcast host Joe Rogan told former President Trump he has gotten so popular with Americans due to the "wild s---" he says.  (Screenshots/The Joe Rogan Experience)

