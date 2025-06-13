Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem

ESPN star unleashes on 'out of control' Padilla for crashing Noem press conference

Department of Homeland Security backs Stephen A. Smith's comments as Democrats condemn Padilla's forceful removal

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
ESPN star criticizes Padilla for being 'out of control' in crashing press event Video

ESPN star criticizes Padilla for being 'out of control' in crashing press event

Stephen A. Smith condemns Sen. Alex Padilla for disrupting DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's press conference instead of allowing her to finish speaking before asking his questions.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith slammed Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., on Friday after the lawmaker disrupted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference, which led to him being forcibly removed and handcuffed.

"Here you have this Sen. Alex Padilla – Can Kristi Noem speak? Could you have waited till she finished to ask your questions, to shout your questions?" he said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"You are a senator, right? You couldn't wait? So that was just you out of control because you were just losing it, huh. You, a United States senator, couldn't compose yourself and let the head of Homeland Security finish her thoughts before you ask the question. Couldn't do that, huh? Couldn't do it, huh?" Smith added.

Stephen A. Smith slams Senator Alex Padilla

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith slammed Sen. Alex Padilla on Friday after the lawmaker disrupted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference. (YouTube screenshot)

CONSERVATIVES ERUPT AFTER DEM SENATOR'S 'TEMPER TANTRUM' SENDS DHS PRESSER OFF THE RAILS

The DHS endorsed Smith's statements on X after releasing a statement addressing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's criticism of their handling of Padilla. 

"What @stephenasmith said," the account said, with the video of Smith.

DHS also tweeted, "Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands.

"@SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting."

Smith went on to slam Padilla for "propping" himself up. 

"That's why you should be looking at Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, you should be looking at Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania," Smith said.

"You know, the people that don't engage in this kind of nonsense. You're talking about propping yourself. It's all nonsense. It's all used as a tool to divide us."

Stephen A. Smith

The Department of Homeland Security's X account supported Smith's statements after releasing a statement addressing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's criticism of their handling of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif. (Getty Images)

Padilla, the first Latino elected to the Senate from California, sparked a media firestorm Thursday over the press conference incident where his office says he was trying to ask Noem a question before he was "forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed" in the wake of the Los Angeles riots.

KRISTI NOEM SUSPECTS 'COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE' DEMOCRATIC SENATOR 'WANTED THE SCENE'

While Noam was speaking, Padilla attempted to shout over the Trump administration official. Law enforcement intervened to impede Padilla's advance.

The video of officers removing and then bringing Padilla to the ground quickly spread among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, with some senators watching the spectacle unfold on the Senate floor.  

Kristi Noem in a hat standing at a podium (Left) Alex Padilla is pushed by a man (Right)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was interrupted during a press conference by California Senator Alex Padilla. (Getty Images/Fox News)

Democratic lawmakers universally condemned the level of force used to remove Padilla, and staged a march to the offices of both House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., in protest. Some demanded that Noem resign from her post. 

Padilla was blasted by his Republican colleagues for potentially breaking the law and making "a spectacle of himself" rather than fulfilling responsibilities.

