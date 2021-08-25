Erik Prince to Tucker: America has ‘shattered confidence’ of global allies amid Afghanistan disaster

The Biden administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan has left a permanent stain on America’s credibility as a foreign ally, Blackwater founder Erik Prince told Tucker Carlson in the latest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

The former U.S. Navy SEAL officer preached that the incident will undoubtedly "destroy what’s left of NATO" since the United States has been "so unilateral and so clueless."

"For the President of the United States to be rebuked in the House of Parliament is the first time it's ever happened," he explained. "So we have shattered the confidence of our European allies and every other ally around the world that America depends, whether you're a CIA agent trying to recruit somebody to work for you or whether you're a country that America wants you to compete with – to side with us versus something that the Chinese want – it will definitely figure into people's thinking how quickly America abandoned its friends in Afghanistan and left in such a horribly chaotic and clumsy manner."

Prince has spent years throughout his career overseeing special operations and even pitched plans to end America’s longest war to two presidents but was ignored. As the Taliban wasted no time taking control of Afghanistan post-withdrawal, Prince questioned the true strength of the U.S. military.

"When it reveals that it's defeated by people using 70-year-old weapons that are living in a mindset of the sixth century, maybe the U.S. military is not quite as capable as they espouse themselves to be."

Prince also recalled the time Blackwater rescued then-future Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel from Afghanistan in 2008 after getting lost in a snowstorm.

"They were on a Congressional visit to Afghanistan in the winter and their U.S. Army helicopter got lost in a blinding snowstorm and set down in Taliban territory on the side of a mountain," he said. "And the U.S. military launched a ground convoy to get them and they got lost and the Blackwater guys launched and they did not get lost. And we recovered them. We rescued them from Taliban territory."

