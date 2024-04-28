Eric Trump warns Bragg, Willis 'want to torture my father' but no one 'is believing it'

Eric Trump is standing behind his father as legal efforts ramp up against him, most notably in the NY v. Trump trial that's underway in Manhattan. The vice president of the Trump Organization insisted, Sunday, that progressive district attorneys, along with the Biden administration, are using lawfare against the former president to delegitimize his candidacy.

"Obviously, [Alvin] Bragg is a Soros-paid DA no different than Fani [Willis]. They want to torture my father, but no one is believing it," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo.

While speaking on the show, he discussed the alleged two-tiered system of justice perpetuated by his father's political rivals as well as the crumbling state of America under not only the Biden administration, but on a city level, under the influence of those like Bragg.

"New York is falling," he said. "You have homelessness through the roof. You have women being pushed in front of trains. You have cops that are being assassinated in their squad cars. You have little kids that are being shot in Times Square, and they're going after a guy for a $130,000 payment. Every day they close the streets around the court, it costs 20 times that. Every time they shut down FDR drive, it costs 50 times that."

Trump insisted the public isn't buying the legal charade, remarking on out-of-control theft that has led stores to lock down everyday items as a precaution.

"You can't go into Duane Reade, you can't go into CVS and buy skin lotion because it has to be locked behind plexiglass because theft is so high, and the DA's entire focus is Donald Trump. Give me a break."

Trump also blasted President Biden's performance, calling out his multiple gaffes that he alleges make him look incompetent.

Meanwhile, the focus shifted to the 2024 presidential race, where Biden and Trump are slated for a rematch in November. Despite the former President sitting inside a courtroom many days and Biden hitting the campaign trail, Trump appears to be leading in most key battleground states that could be the determining factors.

"It's the law of unintended consequences," Eric Trump told Bartiromo.

"And the Democrats, for whatever reason, haven't figured this out, and they mess it up every single time. [It's] no different than Russia, no different than everything else. It's the law of unintended consequences. Biden goes to Pennsylvania and zero people show up. Literally, I go to any rally and have 100 times more people than Biden had two weeks ago in Pennsylvania."

On that note, he followed with examples from his father's visit to a Harlem bodega in New York City earlier this month where he drew a massive crowd, as well as his visit to a New York City construction site where he was greeted by supporters and union workers.

"So with all the power of Air Force One and with all the power of the executive branch, Biden can't have anybody show up. My father's drawing these massive crowds, is fundraising the likes of which no one has ever seen before for the presidency. People want America back. People want to be prideful in this country again. People want a cheerleader for this nation," Trump said.