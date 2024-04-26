Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: DA Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump is 'flatlining'

The lawfare strategy against Trump is backfiring on Democrats. Ingraham argues

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says media personalities are getting "nervous" as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Trump isn't turning out "exactly as they hoped" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

TRUMP SUGGESTS WHITE HOUSE AS VENUE FOR DEBATE WITH BIDEN: 'WOULD BE VERY COMFORTABLE'

LAURA INGRAHAM: Dead dogs can't bark. But from day one of this ludicrous case against Trump, the Manhattan D.A. has been pounding on the canine corpse, trying desperately to resuscitate it: Look, he's still breathing, so pay attention and watch him do tricks. 

But it's not working. The case is flatlining. And that's because Alvin Bragg's approach was to indict Trump first and find a crime later. One problem: There's no crime. And David Pecker's testimony didn't help the prosecution. And it was particularly delicious, I thought, to see how uncomfortable one CNN host got when one of his guests spoke the truth about the case.

---

Well, they are getting nervous. The lawfare being waged against Trump seems to be totally backfiring. And so, disappointed commentators who kind of bet the farm on this are just left sputtering, even – and this was really great this morning – offering nasty jabs after Trump's sweet birthday greetings to Melania.

Trump has done nothing wrong, a fair justice system would find that: Alina Habba Video

