MSNBC's Psaki corrects herself after accidentally referring to Trump as a 'predator'

MSNBC host Jen Psaki accidentally suggested that President Donald Trump was a "predator" on her show Wednesday before quickly taking it back.

While speaking to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., about newly released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that mentioned Trump, Psaki referred to other "predators" tied to Epstein "in addition to Trump" before she amended her statement.

"You’re talking about the other predators that are out there in addition to Trump," Psaki said, quickly adding, "Not that — I’m not saying he is. We don’t know all the details about that."

"I just mean, in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there’s other predators out there," she said.

"There are," Garcia replied.

Psaki did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released tens of thousands of additional pages of documents from Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019. Emails included in the files referenced Trump.

In a 2011 email to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein said Trump had spent a prolonged time at his house with one of the victims, whose name was redacted by Democrats. The White House said the unnamed individual was Virginia Giuffre.

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, has never once been mentioned," Epstein wrote in the email.

Democratic lawmakers, including Garcia, have argued that the emails indicate that Trump had a closer relationship with Epstein than he has previously acknowledged.

During his interview with Psaki, Garcia accused Trump of "hiding" details of the Epstein case from the public to protect men who allegedly abused girls connected to Epstein’s trafficking network.

"We want to know the truth there. But there are powerful men right now walking free that have raped girls and that there have been no consequences. And it is outrageous that Donald Trump is hiding this, hiding the facts — that the Department of Justice is hiding the facts — and that Mike Johnson and Republicans are complicit in supporting what Donald Trump is doing," he said.

The White House accused Democratic lawmakers of leaking the emails to smear Trump.

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions," she added. "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre."

Fox News Digital’s Leo Briceno, Ashley Hume, and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.