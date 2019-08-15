Ex-2020 candidate accuses Trump of hating 'our entire system of government'

President Trump hates the "entire system" of American government, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., argued on Thursday.

Swalwell made that claim in a tweet that sought to turn Trump's words back on himself after the president claimed that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the face of the Democratic Party and hated Israel.

"President @realDonaldTrump is the face of the @GOP, and he hates a lot of Americans, the free press, the rule of law, and our entire system of government," tweeted Swalwell, a former 2020 presidential candidate and member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell was one of many Democrats to criticize the president and defend Tlaib and Omar, tweeting: "My colleagues @Ilhan & @RepRashida should be allowed to visit #Israel. Democracies don’t ban visiting leaders from other democracies."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who also criticized Israel's decision, made similar comments to Swalwell when she claimed that Republicans sought to ensure that "government as we know it is dismantled."

Israel has defended its decision, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming Tlaib and Omar "planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy."

Both congresswomen have been criticized for comments deemed anti-Semitic and Omar pushed a resolution last month affirming the right to boycott Israel.

On Thursday, Omar accused the Israeli government of implementing "Trump's Muslim ban" -- a reference to the administration's restrictions on travel to the U.S. from five Muslim-majority countries.

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government,” the Minnesota congresswoman said. “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected members of Congress.”