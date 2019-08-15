Michael Goodwin: The New York Times has lost its way in its hatred for President Trump

The New York Times has been blinded by hatred for President Trump, columnist Michael Goodwin alleged Thursday.

“Well, look, I think if you read the Times any day from the front page to last -- the sports, the cultural pages, the television coverage -- it’s all anti-Trump and it’s right in the headlines. It’s not subtle,” he told “America’s Newsroom” hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.

“This is no longer about covering the news. This is about having an agenda…I think it’s just lost its way now in its hatred for the president,” he said.

Goodwin’s comments come as The New York Times editors find themselves under siege on all sides of the aisle.

Executive Editor Dean Baquet held a staff meeting that lasted for more than an hour to discuss the now-infamous front-page headline -- “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism” -- that appeared in the Times print edition last week.

The headline drew criticism among progressives who said it made light of Trump’s role in creating the conditions he claimed to be addressing in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“This was a day of national mourning and grief. And the president, I thought, touched on all of the issues. It was a very sober speech,” Goodwin commented.

Additionally, on Tuesday the Times demoted one of its Washington editors, Jonathan Weisman, as punishment for controversial tweets—widely criticized as racist—about Democratic members of Congress. The paper also reported he would no longer be active on social media.

“The editor convenes a staff meeting because everyone is upset. He describes it as an ‘effing mess,'" Goodwin said. “What is going on there?”

Echoing his latest New York Post column, Goodwin stated: “This is now a party line. This is throughout the paper. That’s where I think you see the signs that the traditions of fairness have totally broken down.”

Goodwin predicted that, eventually, the Times would become “the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party trying to defeat the president.”

“There is no call anymore for fairness. There is simply, ‘We don’t like Donald Trump. We hate him. We supported Hillary Clinton. We loved Barack Obama. And, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure Donald Trump does not get four more years.’ I mean, that is not journalism.”