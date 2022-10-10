Equity is not about giving people a leg up, is an attack on freedom: Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld found a correlation between declining test scores and the push for equity in schools on "The Five" Monday, arguing that equity is an attack on freedom itself.

GREG GUTFELD: It's no surprise this decline in literacy, that it's coinciding with this equity crusade because equity is not about giving everybody a leg up. It's about making from above. As Kamala [Harris] said, everyone ends up in the same place, right? That's what she says. Get it? So if Jack can't read, it's better if we just make sure Jill doesn't read much better than he does. And that's equity. That's the opposite of opportunity. So you see this everywhere, getting rid of grading scales in some schools, honors classes, AP courses, extra credit. Some people aren't looking at SATs anymore. It's because those things reveal an inequality in outcomes, right? Which is the essence of freedom. If people are free enough to exercise their individual differences, there is going to be different outcomes.

