Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Equity is not about giving people a leg up, is an attack on freedom: Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld argues freedom is 'inequality in outcomes' on 'The Five'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘The Five’ talks the Biden admin pushing ‘equity’ over academics Video

‘The Five’ talks the Biden admin pushing ‘equity’ over academics

‘The Five’ discusses the Biden administration pushing ‘equity’ in schools over actual academics.

Greg Gutfeld found a correlation between declining test scores and the push for equity in schools on "The Five" Monday, arguing that equity is an attack on freedom itself.

NIKKI HALEY: BIDEN'S WARNING OF ‘ARMAGEDDON IS ’GASLIGHTING INSTEAD OF KEEPING PEOPLE CALM'

GREG GUTFELD: It's no surprise this decline in literacy, that it's coinciding with this equity crusade because equity is not about giving everybody a leg up. It's about making from above. As Kamala [Harris] said, everyone ends up in the same place, right? That's what she says. Get it? So if Jack can't read, it's better if we just make sure Jill doesn't read much better than he does. And that's equity. That's the opposite of opportunity. So you see this everywhere, getting rid of grading scales in some schools, honors classes, AP courses, extra credit. Some people aren't looking at SATs anymore. It's because those things reveal an inequality in outcomes, right? Which is the essence of freedom. If people are free enough to exercise their individual differences, there is going to be different outcomes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Greg Gutfeld: Equity is not about giving people a leg up -- it’s an attack on freedom Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.