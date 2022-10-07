Nikki Haley: Biden's warning of 'Armageddon' is 'gaslighting instead of keeping people calm'

Former U.S ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley weighed in Friday on President Biden's "Armageddon" warning on Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons on "The Five."

NIKKI HALEY: THIS ALL FALLS ON BIDEN AND IT'S UNTHINKABLE WHAT HE'S ALLOWING TO HAPPEN

NIKKI HALEY: What's interesting to me, it's so unproductive. Every time he speaks, it's just unproductive because on one side, you're putting fear in Americans, which is not helpful, and it really questions his leadership on the other side. If he knows Putin so well, he would know he should not be saying this is "Armageddon" because Putin is hearing that. Instead, what he needs to do is he needs to have strong, bold leadership. He needs to say, look, if you do anything with nukes, there'll be hell to pay. He needs to remind China and Iran, are you supporting this conversation? And, you know, he needs to just stay strong in what we have, our military can handle this. We're not going to need to send troops on the ground if something happens. What he needs to do is have deterrence. When President Trump was in office, you didn't see these dictators doing this because there wasn't the weakness that we're seeing today.

