Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Nikki Haley: Biden's warning of 'Armageddon' is 'gaslighting instead of keeping people calm'

Nikki Haley called on President Biden to display deterrence on 'The Five'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Nikki Haley: Every time Biden speaks it is 'unproductive' Video

Nikki Haley: Every time Biden speaks it is 'unproductive'

Former U.S ambassador to the U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley breaks down the rhetoric between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on nuclear 'Armageddon' on 'The Five.'

Former U.S ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley weighed in Friday on President Biden's "Armageddon" warning on Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons on "The Five."

NIKKI HALEY: THIS ALL FALLS ON BIDEN AND IT'S UNTHINKABLE WHAT HE'S ALLOWING TO HAPPEN

NIKKI HALEY: What's interesting to me, it's so unproductive. Every time he speaks, it's just unproductive because on one side, you're putting fear in Americans, which is not helpful, and it really questions his leadership on the other side. If he knows Putin so well, he would know he should not be saying this is "Armageddon" because Putin is hearing that. Instead, what he needs to do is he needs to have strong, bold leadership. He needs to say, look, if you do anything with nukes, there'll be hell to pay. He needs to remind China and Iran, are you supporting this conversation? And, you know, he needs to just stay strong in what we have, our military can handle this. We're not going to need to send troops on the ground if something happens. What he needs to do is have deterrence. When President Trump was in office, you didn't see these dictators doing this because there wasn't the weakness that we're seeing today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

'The Five': Biden warns Putin 'deadly serious' about using nuclear weapons Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.