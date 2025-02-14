Entrepreneur urges Dem Rep. Raskin to stop complaining about Elon Musk

Serial entrepreneur and author Magatte Wade lambasted Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other Democrats for making it "clear" in Congress that they are "not working for the American people."

Wade, who was serving as a Congressional witness during a February 11 Judiciary hearing, went viral for calling out Rep. Jamie Raskin's inflammatory comments around Elon Musk and his DOGE force.

"Do we really need to hire a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk to go out and do it for us?" Rep. Raskin had asked the room on Tuesday, calling Musk and his DOGE team "mutant teenage racist computer hackers." Rep. Raskin was claiming that Musk and his team had taken "possession" of financial payment systems at the United States Department of Treasury and had access to the private financial records of Americans.

Magatte Wade sounded off in Congress at Rep. Raskin over his "complaining" about Elon Musk, asking Congressional members what their "endgame" was by attacking DOGE's process.

"What is the endgame? Isn't the endgame to make us, the American people, better off? Isn't it?," Wade asked. She argued Democratic lawmakers needed to reallocate their priorities towards helping Americans rather than focusing on Musk.

"Keep your eye on the ball. And your ball should be me," she said. "How do we make me better off?"

Wade told "The Will Cain Show" Thursday that watching this session of Congress unfold was a "joke."

The entrepreneur, who is from Africa and has started businesses in both Senegal and Silicon Valley, stressed how critical the issue of overregulation discussed at hearing was.

"We're talking about probably the most important thing in America right now," she argued. Wade stressed she has seen the negative impacts of overregulation on people and small businesses in her country.

"It means the difference between life and death, war or peace, being free or enslaved. And in the end, if we're talking about human dignity here," said Wade.

The entrepreneur said that while listening to Rep. Raskin and other congressional members, it became apparent to her that these congressional leaders were not just "ignoring you" but "nagging you."

"And then you wonder to yourself, wait? Are you not working for us? Have you been put in this position by us? Are you not reporting to us? So the whole thing seemed upside down," she shared.

Wade explained how she had walked out of the congressional hearing worried about what the government has turned into, saying that Rep. Raskin was "clearly" not working for the American people.

"I don't know who he's working for, but it's not for us," she said.