Former Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter Freedom ripped the NBA – and Commissioner Adam Silver – for boycotting North Carolina in 2016 over its now-mooted law demarcating bathrooms by sex, but willfully scheduling games in anti-gay Abu Dhabi.

Kanter Freedom, who maintains he was traded to, then waived by, the Houston Rockets over his outspoken stance on Chinese human rights abuses, told Fox News it is unbelievable the league would claim to defend LGBTQ rights but turn a blind eye to homophobic laws internationally.

Kanter Freedom wondered aloud whether the Emirati games are "all about money" – and whether the NBA would similarly play in Pyongyang if Kim Jong Un offered a lucrative deal.

"I want to ask if Russia or North Korea offers you enough money, would you still consider going there, too and playing preseason games too, Adam Silver? Where are your principles?" he asked on "America Reports."

"What happens to pulling out of the Charlotte All-Star Games because of a bathroom bill [while] members of the LGBTQ community are being killed in UAE – Is that okay with you?"

"People need to understand that is hypocrisy. And this literally shows NBA's colors."

"America Reports" co-host Gillian Turner read from the league's 2016 statement rebuffing the law passed by then-Gov. Patrick McCrory, who is now running in the GOP Senate primary there next week.

"While we recognize the NBA cannot choose the law in every city, state and country in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by [the transgender bathroom regulation]," she read.

"Morals matter until there is money involved," he replied in reference to the NBA"s rebuke of McCrory's law.

"They couldn't care less about the players or staff or as long as the images are profitable. So I think people need to finally understand the hypocrisy."

Kanter Freedom expanded on his belief the NBA is trying to force him into retirement at 29 because he speaks out, adding Silver previously said players are free to discuss topics close to them

The free agent added that he hopes Elon Musk seeks out the NBA after purchasing Twitter, citing the South African-born mogul's respect for civil rights and Constitutional norms.

Kanter Freedom a Turkish-born athlete, legally added "Freedom" to his last name in homage to his appreciation for the United States.