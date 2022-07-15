Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out LeBron James: 'Breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted'

Lakers star criticized over comment about Brittney Griner's detention in Russia

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Enes Kanter Freedom: I can’t believe LeBron said this about Brittney Griner Video

Enes Kanter Freedom: I can’t believe LeBron said this about Brittney Griner

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom on LeBron James walking back comments on the U.S. effort to free Brittney Griner.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said on Friday that he couldn’t believe LeBron James said Brittney Griner should reconsider coming back to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for over 100 days.

"It just makes me really sad and breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted. So that's why I was like, I was very confused," Kanter Freedom told "America’s Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer.

James was heard in the trailer of his HBO show "The Shop" questioning whether the U.S. has the detained WNBA superstar’s back and floated the possibility that if he was in her situation he would be wondering whether he would even want to go back to the States. 

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017 in New York City.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

James tried to clarify by saying his remarks were not meant to be a knock on "our beautiful country." Kanter Freedom was not buying it.

ENES KANTER FREEDOM RIPS LEBRON JAMES OVER BRITTNEY GRINER REMARKS: 'KEEP TAKING YOUR FREEDOM FOR GRANTED'

"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back," he tweeted.

"You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. 

"Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanter said he was "shocked" by James’ comments because Griner is facing 10 years in Russian prison.

"That was just so, so stupid to say, so I just couldn't believe it."

Kanter Freedom has been an outspoken voice on global issues, particularly aimed at Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who put out a warrant for his arrest over the free-agent NBA player’s ties to Turkish scholar Fethullah Gülen. 

Kanter Freedom also has been outspoken about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, and has particularly been critical of James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for not doing enough to raise the curtain on the issue.

Enes Kanter: Nobody is buying LeBron James walking back comments on Griner Video

Kanter Freedom has accused the NBA of blackballing him for being outspoken on global issues — a notion Silver denied

Kanter Freedom played in 35 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February and waived later that month. He has not played since.

Fox News contributor Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.