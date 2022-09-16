Expand / Collapse search
Ending cash bail in Illinois is 'about being nuts,' not a 'radical' Leftist: Newt Gingrich

Newt Gingrich puts the southern border crisis in the context of nationwide crime

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich explains the beliefs affecting Latino-Americans' voting decisions on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats "being nuts" by ending cash bail in the state Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: What's bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple of governors who are making sure the public understands what has actually been going on anyway. And remember, this is in the middle of a crime epidemic on a scale we have never seen, not even in the '70s. Philadelphia this year will have the highest murder rate in its history. 

ILLINOIS LAWMAKER SAYS SOME DEMS REGRET VOTING TO END CASH BAIL: 'TOO MUCH, TOO SOON'

Atlanta now has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago. And, of course, in Chicago, which has a huge crime problem — the Democrats in the state legislature just voted to end bail for cash. So you're going to be turning out criminals back on the street in a way that you have to wonder, are these people just crazy? Because it's not just political. And this is not about being a radical Leftist. This is about being nuts. 

