Dr Oz breaks down Fetterman's leftist views on releasing prisoners amid high crime rate

U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz details the radical views of his Democratic opponent John Fetterman on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the hard-left crime views of his Democratic opponent John Fetterman Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. OZ: John Fetterman has argued we should release one-third of all prisoners in Pennsylvania. He's bragged about all the murderers that he has pardoned. Yet Philadelphia has got the highest murder rate ever, and that's up 60% since he's been in office. 

DR. OZ DISCUSSES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND CORONAVIRUS

In addition, he wants to legalize all drugs and create these heroin injection sites. We've got the largest open-air drug market in Kensington, in Philadelphia, in the country. And then he wants sanctuary cities with an open border and he doesn't understand that brings fentanyl into our communities. And Pennsylvania has been hit harshly. Top five in the country in fentanyl deaths. That's why when the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed me recently, it was unanimous. They were so angry at Fetterman

