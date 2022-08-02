George Soros says liberal prosecutors not to blame for crime spike, vows continued support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal mega donor George Soros pledged that he has "no intention" of slowing down his donations to progressive district attorneys and dismissed the notion their policies were to blame for crime spikes nationwide.

"Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors," Soros wrote in an op-ed published Sunday in the Wall Street Journal. "The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates."

Soros attempted to make the case that policies implemented by prosecutors he has donated millions of dollars to, including New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, have been "popular" and "effective."

"This agenda includes prioritizing the resources of the criminal-justice system to protect people against violent crime. It urges that we treat drug addiction as a disease, not a crime. And it seeks to end the criminalization of poverty and mental illness​," Soros wrote, adding, "​The goal is not defunding the police but restoring trust between the police and the policed, a partnership that fosters the solving of crimes."

Soros also claimed that the "idea that we need to choose between justice and safety is false" and argued that public safety will improve if people "trust the justice system."

Soros not only defended progressive prosecutors across the country, but also pointed the finger at Republican leaders and suggested they are to blame for higher murder rates.

"In fact, violent crime in recent years has generally been increasing more quickly in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors," Soros wrote. "Murder rates have been rising fastest in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians."

Soros’s article comes as violent crime has surged in recent years in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other areas where he has supported progressive district attorneys.

Voters in San Francisco recently voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was financially backed by Soros, amid a spike in both crime and homelessness in recent years.

Voters in Los Angeles are primed to hold a recall election for Gascon as violence, particularly by suspects who have been released back onto the streets due to Gascon's policies after committing other crimes, continues to plague the city.

Soros' Open Society Foundation declined a request for comment from Fox News Digital.