Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

George Soros says liberal prosecutors not to blame for crime spike, vows continued support

San Francisco recently recalled a Soros-funded district attorney

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
George Soros funding progressive DAs creates 'rampant lawlessness': Deroy Murdock Video

George Soros funding progressive DAs creates 'rampant lawlessness': Deroy Murdock

Fox News contributor reacts to the Democratic donor saying he has no intention to stop supporting reform prosecutors as crime surges on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal mega donor George Soros pledged that he has "no intention" of slowing down his donations to progressive district attorneys and dismissed the notion their policies were to blame for crime spikes nationwide.

"Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors," Soros wrote in an op-ed published Sunday in the Wall Street Journal. "The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates."

Soros attempted to make the case that policies implemented by prosecutors he has donated millions of dollars to, including New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, have been "popular" and "effective."

"This agenda includes prioritizing the resources of the criminal-justice system to protect people against violent crime. It urges that we treat drug addiction as a disease, not a crime. And it seeks to end the criminalization of poverty and mental illness​," Soros wrote, adding, "​The goal is not defunding the police but restoring trust between the police and the policed, a partnership that fosters the solving of crimes."

WHAT GEORGE SOROS DOESN'T UNDERSTAND ABOUT CRIME AND TRUE JUSTICE

Conservative radio star Lourdes Ubieta said she would "never cut a deal" with a group tied to George Soros. 

Conservative radio star Lourdes Ubieta said she would "never cut a deal" with a group tied to George Soros.  (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP)

Soros also claimed that the "idea that we need to choose between justice and safety is false" and argued that public safety will improve if people "trust the justice system." 

Soros not only defended progressive prosecutors across the country, but also pointed the finger at Republican leaders and suggested they are to blame for higher murder rates. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon addresses police accountability and the actions taken by his office to restore trust in the community during a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon addresses police accountability and the actions taken by his office to restore trust in the community during a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MOMS SAY GEORGE SOROS' FOUNDATION USING TERM 'BIRTHING PEOPLE' IS 'DEHUMANIZING': 'WOKE IMPLOSIVE INSANITY'

"In fact, violent crime in recent years has generally been increasing more quickly in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors," Soros wrote. "Murder rates have been rising fastest in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians."

Soros’s article comes as violent crime has surged in recent years in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other areas where he has supported progressive district attorneys. 

GEORGE SOROS QUIETLY BACKED TWO FAR-LEFT PROSECUTOR CANDIDATES IN IOWA AND MAINE, FILINGS REVEAL

Voters in San Francisco recently voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was financially backed by Soros, amid a spike in both crime and homelessness in recent years. 

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during an election-night event on June 07, 2022 in San Francisco. 

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during an election-night event on June 07, 2022 in San Francisco.  ( Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Voters in Los Angeles are primed to hold a recall election for Gascon as violence, particularly by suspects who have been released back onto the streets due to Gascon's policies after committing other crimes, continues to plague the city. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soros' Open Society Foundation declined a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.