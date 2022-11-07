Emotional Nancy Pelosi details how she learned about husband’s attack: ‘I never thought it would be Paul'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., detailed the moment she learned about the brutal attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, explaining that police woke her in a frenzy with little information on his condition.

"I was sleeping in Washington, D.C. I had just gotten in the night before, from San Francisco," Pelosi told CNN as she started to break down.

"I hear the doorbell ring at, I think, at five-something, I look up and see a five, it must be wrong apartment," Pelosi continued. "It rings again and then bang, bang, bang, bang, bang on the door. So I run to the door… I see this Capitol police and he said we have to come in to talk to you and I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren, I never thought it would be Paul because he wouldn’t be out and about."

The House Speaker then explained that when police officers told her what happened, the details were scarce.

"At that time, we didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was. We just knew there was an assault on him in our home," Pelosi said.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday, nearly one week after the shocking attack at his home. The 82-year-old underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull.

The suspected attacker, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada named David DePape, is being held without bail on a slew of state and federal charges, including attempted murder.

Paul Pelosi, 82, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. last Friday to report an intruder in his house. San Francisco police said they arrived in time to witness the attack itself. It remains unclear what occurred in between the 911 call and police arriving and NBC News has been under fire for retracting a report that attempted to fill in some holes related to the story without a clear explanation.

