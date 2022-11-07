Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Emotional Nancy Pelosi details how she learned about husband’s attack: ‘I never thought it would be Paul'

House Speaker didn't immediately know her husband's condition

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood , David Rutz | Fox News
close
Nancy Pelosi grows briefly emotional as she discusses when she learned of the attack on her husband Video

Nancy Pelosi grows briefly emotional as she discusses when she learned of the attack on her husband

Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to have to compose herself as she discussed when she first learned about the attack on her husband, Paul.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., detailed the moment she learned about the brutal attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, explaining that police woke her in a frenzy with little information on his condition. 

"I was sleeping in Washington, D.C. I had just gotten in the night before, from San Francisco," Pelosi told CNN as she started to break down.

"I hear the doorbell ring at, I think, at five-something, I look up and see a five, it must be wrong apartment," Pelosi continued. "It rings again and then bang, bang, bang, bang, bang on the door. So I run to the door… I see this Capitol police and he said we have to come in to talk to you and I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren, I never thought it would be Paul because he wouldn’t be out and about."

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK: WHO IS DAVID DEPAPE, SUSPECTED PAUL PELOSI ASSAILANT? 

(Left) Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. (Right) David DePape.

(Left) Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. (Right) David DePape. (Michael Short/ San Francisco Chronicle )

NBC NEWS BLASTED BY CRITICS OVER RETRACTED PAUL PELOSI REPORT AS QUESTIONS PERSIST: 'DONE SO MUCH DAMAGE'

The House Speaker then explained that when police officers told her what happened, the details were scarce. 

"At that time, we didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was. We just knew there was an assault on him in our home," Pelosi said. 

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday, nearly one week after the shocking attack at his home. The 82-year-old underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull. 

The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi is seen after police say David DePape violently assaulted Paul Pelosi early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi is seen after police say David DePape violently assaulted Paul Pelosi early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (KGO-TV)

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK BODYCAM, 911 CALL REMAIN UNDISCLOSED AS SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE DUE BACK IN COURT

NBC News retracts stunning report on Paul Pelosi attack Video

The suspected attacker, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada named David DePape, is being held without bail on a slew of state and federal charges, including attempted murder.

Paul Pelosi, 82, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. last Friday to report an intruder in his house. San Francisco police said they arrived in time to witness the attack itself. It remains unclear what occurred in between the 911 call and police arriving and NBC News has been under fire for retracting a report that attempted to fill in some holes related to the story without a clear explanation. 

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 