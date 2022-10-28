Bill Maher: The Paul Pelosi attack is latest in the 'cold civil war'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm on what he called the "cold civil war" that is going on in America following the attack of Paul Pelosi.

The panel discussion began with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and the debate over censorship of bots versus users.

"When you tell people they can't be heard, they don't go away," Maher said. "Donald Trump has been off Twitter. He didn't go away. He's going to absolutely get the Republican nomination next time. And his people, they didn't go away. They didn't self-deport because he wasn't on Twitter."

The HBO star then pointed to violence that erupted at a drag queen story hour event at an Oregon pub earlier in the week followed by the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband that occurred Friday morning.

"You know, this is this cold civil war that we're in, that we've been hearing about," Maher said. "Civil wars- it's not going to be like the last civil war. It's going to be this kind of stuff. And I think when you shut off that valve of letting people talk, I think that stuff only gets worse."

Pelosi's office released a statement on Friday revealing that the speaker's 82-year-old husband was violently attacked early Friday morning in their San Francisco home.

The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, allegedly kept asking "Where is Nancy?" before he struck Paul Pelosi.

The attack left Pelosi hospitalized, but he is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing successful surgery on a fractured skull, according to Nancy Pelosi's spokesman. He also suffered serious injuries on his left arm and both hands.

DePape was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse.

The motive remained under investigation, he added. The FBI and Capitol Police were assisting.

