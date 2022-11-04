NBC silent after retracting Paul Pelosi report under mysterious circumstances

NBC News caused a firestorm on social media after it retracted its explosive reporting on last week's attack of Paul Pelosi.

On Friday's installment of "Today," NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer went viral for stunning revelations of what apparently transpired when police arrived to Pelosi's San Francisco home.

"Sources familiar with what unfolded in the Pelosi residence now revealing when officers responded to the 'high priority call,' they were seemingly unaware they've been called to the home of the Speaker of the House," Almaguer told viewers. "After a 'knock and announce,' the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It's unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources."

"According to court documents, when the officer asked what was going on, defendant smiled and said 'everything's good' but instantaneously a struggle ensued as police clearly saw David DePape strike Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. After tackling the suspect, officers rushed to Mr. Pelosi who was lying in a pool of blood," Almaguer continued.

Almaguer concluded his report by telling "Today" co-host Craig Melvin "we still don't know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrive. Officials who are investigating this matter would not go into further details about these new details."

The report made the rounds on Twitter with critics saying the revelations raised more questions than answers regarding what occurred at the Pelosi residence.

However, not long after it was shared online, NBC News removed the report from its website and on social media.

NBC News issued an editor's note on its website, reading "This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards."

It is unclear what specifically from Almaguer's report did not meet the network's "reporting standards."

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday, one week after the shocking attack at his home. The 82-year-old underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull.

DePape was charged with multiple crimes , including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse.

The 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada allegedly wanted to hold House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and threatened to break "her kneecaps" if he caught her lying, according to court documents.

Police recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom, found glass broken at the rear of the house, tape, rope, gloves and a journal, according to the FBI affidavit.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.