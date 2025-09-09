Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo among Hollywood industry members signing boycott of Israeli film institutions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over 1,000 Hollywood stars, directors and other film workers, including Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, have signed a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions, according to the advocacy group Film Workers for Palestine.

"Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people," the pledge said.

Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Gladstone, Olivia Colman, Susan Sarandon and Tilda Swinton are among the actors who have signed the pledge, according to Film Workers for Palestine.

Producers James Wilson, Robyn Slovo and Tracey Seaward also signed.

"We answer the call of Palestinian filmmakers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanization, as well as to 'do everything humanly possible' to end complicity in their oppression," the pledge added.

The Israeli Film and TV Producers Association responded in a statement to Deadline, saying, "The signatories of this petition are targeting the wrong people."

"For decades, we Israeli artists, storytellers, and creators have been the primary voices allowing audiences to hear and witness the complexity of the conflict, including Palestinian narratives and criticism of Israeli state policies," the group said.

The association said it works with Palestinian creators to promote peace and that the call for a boycott is "profoundly misguided."

Ruffalo, who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and is a progressive activist, also joined a "No Kings" protest in June where he spoke out against billionaires.

At the protest, Ruffalo criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, saying the immigrants his administration targeted were "good people," while wealthy Americans and "White people" were the ones committing crimes.

"We get to see who is really making our lives unbearable and making us so desperate. It’s not the immigrants, it’s the billionaires," he said in an interview with activist group New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.