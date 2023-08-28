Expand / Collapse search
Eminem reportedly sent Vivek Ramaswamy campaign a cease and desist letter demanding he stop rapping his songs

Vivek responded to the news on social media

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Video

Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recites 2002 hit Eminem song at the Iowa State Fair.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made headlines for rapping Eminem lyrics in public, and now the original artist has reportedly revoked privileges to use his music on the campaign trail.

Ramaswamy rapped a segment of Eminem’s 2002 hit song "Lose Yourself" onstage at the Iowa State Fair in early August. Ramaswamy had just wrapped up his "Fair-Side Chat" with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and was signing autographs onstage when the Eminem song started playing. Ramaswamy told Reynolds that the song, featured in the film "8 Mile," starring Eminem, is his favorite "walkout song" while on the campaign trail.

However, Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, reportedly objects to the Republican hopeful using his music at public events.

"Rapper Eminem has objected to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music on the campaign trail," the Daily Mail reported. "A representative for the music licenser BMI informed Ramaswamy's campaign earlier this month the candidate can no longer use Eminem's music."

Vivek and Eminem

Vivek Ramaswamy has expressed admiration for Eminem's work, but Eminem reportedly does not return the same admiration. (Eminem Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for MTV and Vivek Ramaswamy Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP))

RAMASWAMY FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO QUALIFY FOR DEBATE WITH PLEDGE TO SUPPORT EVENTUAL PARTY NOMINEE

According to a screenshot of the letter, BMI will "consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto."

Vivek Ramaswamy at Fox News debate

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

VIVEK RAMASWAMY WAS MOST GOOGLE-SEARCHED CANDIDATE AT GOP DEBATE

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy's campaign reportedly responded to the letter with a statement to the Daily Mail, "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."

Former UFC/MMA fighter and commentator Jake Shields posed a screenshot of the Daily Mail’s story on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Eminem has turned into such a dork that he makes Vivek look cool."

Vivek Ramaswamy: My top goal is to reunite this country Video

Ramaswamy tagged Eminem in a post and responded, "Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?"

Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.