Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Iowa State Fair

Ramaswamy described 2002 Eminem hit as his favorite campaign 'walkout' song

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Video

Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recites 2002 hit Eminem song at the Iowa State Fair.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rapped a part of Eminem’s 2002 hit song "Lose Yourself" onstage at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Ramaswamy had just wrapped up his "Fair-Side Chat" with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and was signing autographs onstage when the Eminem song started playing.

"Snap back to reality, ope, there goes gravity," Ramaswamy recited. "Ope, there goes Rabbit, he choked, he's so mad / But he won't give up that easy, no, he won't have it / He knows his whole back's to these ropes, it don't matter."

During his chat with Reynolds, the 38-year-old Ramaswamy explained that the song, featured in the film "8 Mile," starring Eminem, is his favorite "walkout song" on the campaign trail.

2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps

US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

RAMASWAMY FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO QUALIFY FOR DEBATE WITH PLEDGE TO SUPPORT EVENTUAL PARTY NOMINEE

"I actually like Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself,’ to be honest with you," Ramaswamy said, adding that the song was "young and scrappy."

The choice prompted Reynolds to joke, "I am really starting to understand my age."

Vivek Ramaswamy greets attendees

US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy greets attendees after his Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaswamy, who has made reaching young voters a campaign priority, appeared on Fox News last month when he spoke about his college past as a libertarian rapper.

"My name’s Vivek / It rhymes with cake," he rapped on "Fox & Friends." "It isn’t about me, it’s about thee, the United States is about liberty."

On Saturday, Ramaswamy told Reynolds that the crushing of free speech and dissent is one of the most "grave threats to liberty."  

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, raps to Eminem during a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Wherever you stand on climate change, I think most of the climate change agenda – I’m just going to say it is a hoax," he said. "Wherever you stand on racial equity audits – I personally believe we’re a country that should have a colorblind meritocracy – that’s my view. But wherever you stand, we should settle that through free speech in an open debate in the public square in a constitutional republic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy is polling in third place in the GOP primary at 6.1% behind Ron DeSantis at 15.1%, and former President Donald Trump as the clear front-runner at 54.2%, according to the RealClearPolitics national average.

Ramaswamy officially qualified for the Aug. 23 Republican debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after he became the first candidate to agree to the language drawn up by the Republican National Committee (RNC) to support the party's nominee – whomever that may be.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics