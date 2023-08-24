Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Eminem salutes Jets rookie after ode to legendary rapper on 'Hard Knocks' goes viral

Kapp got standing ovation after performing Eminem's famous '8 Mile' freestyle

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets undrafted rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp became a household name after performing legendary rapper Eminem's famous "8 Mile" freestyle during the rookie talent show, which was featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

And Eminem seemed to love it.

The original "B Rabbit" gave Kapp, who looked just like Eminem in the film with his hood pulled over a beanie, a salute on social media. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jerome Kapp catches ball

Jerome Kapp of the New York Jets makes a catch during the team's OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 31, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Eminem posted a simple salute emoji while tagging Kapp, HBO and the NFL above the full video of Kapp's rapping performance, where he recited the freestyle word for word.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

JETS WIDE RECEIVER COREY DAVIS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM NFL AFTER 6 SEASONS

The rookie talent show is always a fun aspect of training camp as the veterans revel in sitting back and watching what each rookie brings to the table.

Kapp stole the show, though, with players like Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Mosley and others giving him a standing ovation after completing the freestyle, including the part at the end where Eminem's character went A cappella with the beat ending.

Eminem during the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Eminem performs during the 37th annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 24-year-old Kapp started off his performance by saying his name and letting the crowd know he didn’t get a signing bonus. The Division II standout from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania has been having a solid training camp.

Kapp has only been able to get one catch after two Jets preseason games. The final chance to stand out to his coaches comes on Saturday when the Jets take on the Giants.

After that, roster cutdowns begin with the 53-man roster needing to be trimmed by Tuesday.

Jerome Kapp and Eminem side by side

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp and rapper Eminem (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether he makes the Jets’ roster or not, Kapp already has a fan in one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.