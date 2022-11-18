Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla applauded Elon Musk on "Fox & Friends First" Friday for making changes in the Twitter workplace, arguing it was the "right thing" after his takeover of the social media company.

Elon Musk ’s latest attempt to streamline his new company was met Thursday with yet more wailing and gnashing of teeth from disapproving liberals on Twitter.

Early Wednesday morning, the world’s richest man and newly installed Twitter CEO emailed the site’s employees an ultimatum, obligating them to commit to an "extremely hardcore" work ethic or leave the company.

Musk argued that Twitter must be ready for an "increasingly competitive world" and therefore employees must be ready to give more.

Failla responded and said it was time "to get rid of the swingset in the sandbox and make them act like adults, which they clearly weren't doing," citing that the company previously had free lunches and "wine on tap."

"It's the right thing to do. He had to read them the riot act. … Every day the reaction to Elon gets more ridiculous," he told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

"You're not five. … You can't bring your favorite stuffed animal to the office."

Liberal journalists joined in criticizing Musk, with one New York Times reporter saying Musk was turning Twitter into a "hellscape for users" while another called Musk "dweeby."

OutKick host Tomi Lahren said on "Fox & Friends First" that Twitter employees are "snowflakes" and asking employees to work hard used to be the norm.

"I think we need to exit the era of quiet quitters and whiny snowflakes and entitled young people. And we need to go back to our core as Americans. Work hard, play hard, come to your job, do your best. That should be the standard, and it shouldn't be controversial."

Lahren said Musk may have set these expectations to see who on the staff really wants to stay at Twitter.

Twitter was reportedly losing more employees Thursday after Musk gave them the deadline to choose to work "hardcore" or resign with severance pay.

In a company-wide email sent Wednesday, Musk told employees the choice had to be made by 5 p.m. EST Thursday. After the deadline, some employees took to the social media platform to announce they were "signing off," according to the Associated Press.

More employees reportedly went to a private forum outside the company's messaging board to discuss their planned departures.

In addition to the massive layoffs and the Thursday deadline, Musk fired a small group of engineers earlier in the week who spoke out against him publicly and in the company's internal Slack messaging system.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.