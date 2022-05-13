Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week.

The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.

On Thursday evening Musk tweeted, "Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

As of Friday afternoon, the post had acquired nearly 900,000 likes. However, liberals on Twitter didn’t appreciate Musk’s observation.

"Joe Biden’s Center-Right platforms might look very left wing to a billionaire fascist," replied comedian Walter Masterson in the comments, seemingly under the impression that Joe Biden has governed as a moderate.

New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher mocked Musk, tweeting, "Elon’s mistake is that he thinks he is the Chosen One* to transform the Twitter, but actually everyone just wanted more drama."

"Gee thanks for telling us what ‘everyone’ wants . . . But don't you have other things to do?" journalist Brian Karem asked. His tweet continued, "I mean if you've got time on your hands and all that money why don't you feed the poor, pay off some college loan debt, invest in education or something more useful."

Author John Pavlovitz wrote, "Elon's mistake is thinking that all that money makes him interesting or insightful."

Predator and The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers provided some food for thought for Musk, tweeting, "@elonmusk I, for one, not only want transformation and less drama but also more compassion and less negativity. #BePeace."

"It's like Elon was in a coma throughout the entire election," wrote The Young Turks co-host John Iadarola.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chief-of-staff, Lindsey Boylan, stated, "Elon’s mistake is thinking that we need his take on politics and life. Stick to your computers inside the shells of cars funded with subsidies from the very governments you lambast."

LeverNews founder David Sirota tried to educate Musk on what Democrat voters wanted in 2020 with his own tweet. He wrote, "My dude, for non-billionaires ‘less drama’ means being able to not worry so much about getting crushed by health care costs, medicine costs, student debt, low wages, climate disasters and government-subsidized oligarchs pillaging everything."

Student debt activist Melissa Byrne tweeted, "What Elon means is that he misses Apartheid time in [South Africa] and wishes people knew their place and to shut up and not complain."

"Where is the intellect in this tweet?! Proof that being rich doesn’t make you smart," tweeted British journalist Anthony Davis.