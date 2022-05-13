George Takei tells The View leaked SCOTUS draft is ‘mean-spirited,’ ‘dangerous,’ ‘not the Republican way’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday’s episode of ABC’s The View, liberal actor and political activist George Takei slammed the Republican Party over the recently leaked Supreme Court opinion draft, saying that a potential end to Roe v Wade is "not the Republican way" and would be "dangerous" for the country.

As soon as the Star Trek actor sat down at The View set, co-host Joy Behar brought up Takei's very public political views. She said, "You know, I follow you on Twitter. You’re a very outspoken political activist and I appreciate it."

Behar immediately got into the topic of the Supreme Court draft concerning Roe v Wade. "We’ve been talking about the Supreme Court’s slip-up with the leak about Roe v Wade – what are your thoughts on that."

Takei began his answer by calling the Republicans hypocrites. "Well, a core value of the Republican Party, I thought, was small government," he said. "Freedom of speech, freedom of – free trade, all that freedom."

"But when it comes to the most private area of a woman’s life and decision-making, government wants to ban it," he declared, adding, "I mean, that’s not the Republican way."

He accused Republicans of neglecting babies once they’re born. "And then once the woman has a baby because of the ban, then what do they do with the children? Total irresponsibility," he argued.

He then provided what he interpreted as evidence for that, explaining, "Education budget is cut. Childcare is cut. I mean, it is the most irrational and un-Republican act."

Behar interjected, calling the ban, "very mean."

Takei agreed. "Mean-spirited and dangerous and it’s causing – creating a future for young people that – we have more child poverty in this country, we are the most irresponsible of the wealthy nations."

He prescribed his makeshift plan of action for preempting the dismantling of Roe v Wade, saying, "We’ve got to absolutely react to this early leak."

Behar reassured the actor, "We’re certainly doing our best on this show."

Co-host Ana Navarro then asked Takei what he thought about the "Don’t Say Gay Bill."

"There are people who think that talking about sexuality in schools is equivalent to grooming children to be gay," she stated and asked, "When you hear that… what’s your response to that?"

Takei remarked that it’s "the same sweeping mentality" that prompts Republicans to control the "most private area of a woman’s life," as he mentioned prior.

