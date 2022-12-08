Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Elon Musk sounds off on New York Times union strike: 'Woke v Woke'

Musk continued his war of words with the Times in a recent tweet, calling both employees and management 'woke'

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Jimmy Joins 'America's Newsroom' To Discuss The New York Times' Return-To-Work Problems Video

Jimmy Joins 'America's Newsroom' To Discuss The New York Times' Return-To-Work Problems

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom", Jimmy Failla shares his thoughts on the New York Times facing pushback from over 1,300 employees about returning to the office. 

Just hours into a one-day union strike at The New York Times, Twitter owner Elon Musk summed up the conflict as a battle between woke employees and woke management. 

"Woke v Woke," Musk wrote in a viral post on Twitter that has picked up over 70,000 likes and counting. 

Musk has grilled The New York Times on more than a few occasions in recent weeks. The billionaire harshly criticized the outlet less than one week ago because, as he explained, "The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians." 

ELON MUSK CALLS NEW YORK TIMES 'BORING': 'FAR LEFT BRAINWASHING AT THIS POINT'

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk slammed the New York Times on Saturday, calling it a "lobbying firm" for leftist politicians.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk slammed the New York Times on Saturday, calling it a "lobbying firm" for leftist politicians. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Musk’s comments came in response to OutKick founder Clay Travis pointing out that one day after the richest man in the world dropped the "Twitter Files," revealing the social media platform's internal decision-making process for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election, The New York Times was strangely silent. 

"There is not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on @nytimes app this morning."

Travis continued: "Whatever your politics are, if you’re in media and you don’t think new revelations about the most severe censorship of a newspaper’s story in big tech history isn’t a story worthy of covering you aren’t a journalist you’re a propagandist."

OUTRAGE AT MUSK-TAIBBI 'TWITTER FILES' DUMP REVEALED MEDIA ARE THE TRUE 'BOTS,' SOME CRITICS SAY

Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi revealed the "Twitter Files" on Friday, a thread revealing the inner communications of Twitter employees and U.S. lawmakers surrounding the censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden laptop story. 

Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi revealed the "Twitter Files" on Friday, a thread revealing the inner communications of Twitter employees and U.S. lawmakers surrounding the censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.  (Fox News)

Another time, Musk unleashed on The New York Times for claiming that Twitter suffered under a massive and "unprecedented" rise in hate speech after he took the helm. The Times featured this quote from its article attacking Musk: "Elon Musk sent up the Bat Signal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business."

"Utterly false," Musk shot back. 

Employees at The New York Times reportedly decided to walk out and strike after about 40 bargaining sessions between The New York Times Guild and negotiators fell through. 

Second vice president of the union, Amanda Hess, called on readers to "stand with" the employees of The New York Times and man "the digital picket line." 

The New York Times reported Friday that Twitter under Elon Musk has seen an "unprecedented rise" in hate speech.

The New York Times reported Friday that Twitter under Elon Musk has seen an "unprecedented rise" in hate speech. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

"We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak."

Outkick and Fox News share common ownership. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.