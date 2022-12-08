Elon Musk sounds off on New York Times union strike: 'Woke v Woke'

Just hours into a one-day union strike at The New York Times, Twitter owner Elon Musk summed up the conflict as a battle between woke employees and woke management.

"Woke v Woke," Musk wrote in a viral post on Twitter that has picked up over 70,000 likes and counting.

Musk has grilled The New York Times on more than a few occasions in recent weeks. The billionaire harshly criticized the outlet less than one week ago because, as he explained, "The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians."

Musk’s comments came in response to OutKick founder Clay Travis pointing out that one day after the richest man in the world dropped the "Twitter Files," revealing the social media platform's internal decision-making process for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election, The New York Times was strangely silent.

"There is not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on @nytimes app this morning."

Travis continued: "Whatever your politics are, if you’re in media and you don’t think new revelations about the most severe censorship of a newspaper’s story in big tech history isn’t a story worthy of covering you aren’t a journalist you’re a propagandist."

Another time, Musk unleashed on The New York Times for claiming that Twitter suffered under a massive and "unprecedented" rise in hate speech after he took the helm. The Times featured this quote from its article attacking Musk: "Elon Musk sent up the Bat Signal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business."

"Utterly false," Musk shot back.

Employees at The New York Times reportedly decided to walk out and strike after about 40 bargaining sessions between The New York Times Guild and negotiators fell through.

Second vice president of the union, Amanda Hess, called on readers to "stand with" the employees of The New York Times and man "the digital picket line."

"We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak."

