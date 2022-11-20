Elon Musk calls The New York Times 'boring': 'Far left brainwashing at this point'

Billionaire Elon Musk called The New York Times "boring" in a tweet on Sunday and said the outlet was "far left brainwashing."

"It is tragic how far The New York Times has fallen — basically just boring af far left brainwashing at this point. The boring part is truly unforgivable!" Musk wrote in response to author Matt Taibbi.

Taibbi said while the New York Times said that America doesn't "deserve" former President Donald Trump, the outlet does deserve him "especially after winning a Pulitzer for a story botched across years."

He included screenshots of New York Times headlines about Trump and Russia, including one that read "Trump campaign adviser met with Russian to discuss ‘dirt’ on Clinton."

Musk officially reinstated Trump's Twitter account on Saturday evening after posting a poll on the platform.

According to Musk's poll, 51.8% said Trump's Twitter should be reinstated, compared to 48.2% who believed it shouldn't.

Over 15 million Twitter users voted on Musk's poll. The Babylon Bee, who had been banned from the platform for several months, had also been reinstated on Friday.

"Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated," Musk said on Friday.

"We're back. Let that sink in," The Bee wrote on Twitter after they were reinstated. They had been suspended before Musk had purchased the platform for not removing a satirical tweet about Health and Human Services assistant secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Musk tweeted Friday that his new policy at Twitter was "freedom of speech."

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter," he said.

"You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he continued.

Musk officially purchased Twitter at the end of October after beginning the acquisition in April.