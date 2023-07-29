Elon Musk shreds elites' ‘self-destructive’ anti-American attitude: ‘We should be proud’

In a controversial Twitter Spaces interview, billionaire Elon Musk and 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy discussed the state of the seemingly despondent American dream, ruling elites' ongoing anti-American efforts as "insane."

"We should be proud to be American, and I certainly am. It feels like there's like a weird, like, anti-American self-destructive element, especially in, like the, you know, elite circles within the U.S. Like, teaching it's bad to be an American. And I'm like, this is insane," Musk said to Ramaswamy, Friday.

Ramaswamy weighed in, telling Musk that he is "genuinely worried" that his two sons will not even have the opportunity to achieve the American dream.

"I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist for my two sons and their generation unless we do something about it. I did not expect to be running for president, but I saw a field certainly on the Republican side forming where I saw a lot of people who are running from something. I didn't see anybody who was running to something," the 2024 Republican presidential candidate said.

Fox News contributor Steve Hilton backed Musk and Ramaswamy's assertion, saying that when he was a British citizen, he saw the United States as the "greatest country in the world."

"This is the greatest place in the world. That's the place you want to go if you want to pursue exactly what they were talking about there, the American dream," Hilton said during an appearance on "Cavuto Live."

"In fact, the most exciting version of the American dream – the California dream – that seems to have been completely under threat, destroyed in many cases. If you think about what the basics are that people want in their life, a good job that enables them to buy their own home, to raise their family in a safe neighborhood," he continued.

"The chances of buying a house on a normal salary Now here in California, that's basically impossible. And so on and on it goes. These attacks on those basics of the American dream that completely right."

Hilton concluded by issuing a warning to Americans, urging voters to realize that what starts in California ends up "infecting" the rest of the country.

"It's all these other policies as well. I mean, buying a house, the climate extremism that starts here in California now spreading across the country, that's one of the main reasons that housing is so expensive, the taxes and so on, on businesses, the crime situation, that is part of the story. You want to be in a safe neighborhood. That's not going to happen if you've got this extremism," Hilton concluded.

