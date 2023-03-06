Elon Musk razzes on report Twitter can no longer 'protect you from trolls:' 'Centrist takeover'

Commentators across Twitter shredded a report Monday from the BBC on current and former employees claiming Twitter is more dangerous under new CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.

Musk acquired the platform in fall 2022 after it faced numerous allegations of politically targeted censorship. Musk has since exposed internal Twitter files from before his tenure and purged many of its employees, proclaiming he will reform it into a better platform for public debate.

The British national broadcaster released a report Monday, titled "Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more, insiders say." by Marianna Spring, BBC Disinformation and social media correspondent. Spring wrote, "Current and former employees of the company tell BBC Panorama that features intended to protect Twitter users from trolling and harassment are proving difficult to maintain."

Musk responded to the piece on Twitter, tweeting, "Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls."

The Twitter CEO emphasized in a following tweet that the article was not satire, "(real article from organization calling itself bbc)."

National Constitutional Law Union executive director Natalie F. Danelishen tweeted her own take on what the BBC really meant to say: "Twitter won’t let us spread misinformation and control the population with our lies and send death threats to people on the right anymore* Fixed it!"

"Exactly. At the same time, worth noting that the left is not being censored either," Musk replied. "This is not a right wing takeover, but rather a centrist takeover."

Comedian and author Tim Young wrote, "If people are that bothered by words on the internet... they could always turn off their computers or put their phones down and go outside."

English writer Annie Dieu-Le-Veut wrote to Musk, "Twitter never could --- and I hope never would --- protect us from trolls. For me, trolls are half the fun of being on here. They help me to keep my sword sharp. Yes the pen IS mightier than the sword ... and a lot easier to write with!"

"True, have to admit trolls are kinda fun," Musk responded.

Twitter personality Ian Miles Cheong called out those claiming Twitter has suddenly become home to politically-charged bullying, writing, "It used to be so much better, when *checks notes* Antifa would openly threaten to kill people on the platform and post people’s personal information without any repercussions."

"Clearly the rest of the internet is all sunshine and rainbows and where everyone is nice to each other. Funny how the trolls can only be found at Twitter," co-founder & CEO of Razer Min-Liang Tan wrote sarcastically.

"How did a generation raised on south park and Family guy become so offended by everything.???" Twitter personality Pericles "Perry" Abbasi asked.

Liberal Twitter personality Jeffrey Phillips appeared to condemn Musk for not getting with program of other tech platforms that are more willing to suppress speech. "So the world made progress and you refuse to. That's not centrist. That's trad fascism," he said.

Danelishen came to Musk’s defense, suggesting that accepting far-left dogmatism is not progress at all, "Thinking men can have babies is progress?"