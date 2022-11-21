Elon Musk mocks media claiming neutrality after takeover freakout: 'Will have to fact-check that'

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked the media on Monday in response to a tweet about CBS News and joked about mainstream media "bias."

"So you said ‘mainstream media’ is biased? Hmm, will have to fact-check that with mainstream media. Nope, they say everything is cool!" Musk posted to Twitter.

Musk responded to conservative comedian Tim Young, who referenced CBS News' announcement that CBS would be pausing their Twitter activity on Friday.

"In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform," CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti said Friday during "CBS Evening News."

CBS News tweeted on Sunday that they would be resuming their Twitter activity.

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," CBS News PR tweeted on Sunday.

Musk responded to CBS' tweet with an emoji on Sunday.

The billionaire Tesla CEO has reinstated several previously banned Twitter accounts, including The Babylon Bee.

Musk polled Twitter users on Friday about whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump's Twitter account. Over 15 million accounts voted on the poll and Musk reinstated Trump's account on Saturday.

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted on Saturday night. "Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Trump said he didn't see any reason for returning to Twitter on Saturday and said he would likely stick to his own social media site, Truth Social.

Musk also called The New York Times "boring" on Sunday.

"It is tragic how far The New York Times has fallen — basically just boring af far left brainwashing at this point. The boring part is truly unforgivable!" Musk wrote in response to author Matt Taibbi.