Elon Musk says Trump will be reinstated to Twitter after more than 15 million users voted in poll

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday night that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to Twitter after a poll he posted on his social media platform resulted in the majority of users supporting the idea.

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted on Saturday night. "Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Musk's tweet came 24 hours after he posted a poll asking Twitter users if Trump, who was booted off the platform by previous ownership following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot in 2021, should be allowed back on the platform.

More than 15 million people responded to the poll with 51.8% of users saying that they wanted Trump back on Twitter.

Tweets at Trump's old Twitter handle @realdonaldTrump were available shortly after Musk's announcement.

On the other side, 48.2% of respondents said they did not want to see Trump back on Twitter.

At one point as results were rolling in, Musk said the poll was getting 1 million votes per hour.

Musk tweeted that 134 million people had seen the poll.

It is unclear whether Trump will accept the opportunity to return to the platform after creating his own social media company, Truth Social, and saying earlier this year that he won't return to Twitter.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News in April. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Musk has faced near-constant criticism since taking over the platform last month as he has fired most of its senior leadership and staff, overhauled the platform’s subscription and verification system and announced a number of changes to its moderation.