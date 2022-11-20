Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later

Elon Musk poked fun at CBS for returning to Twitter after less than a 48-hour hiatus due to "uncertainty" with the platform under his management.

Two days after the major news network said it would suspend all Twitter usage, CBS announced that it will resume activity Sunday as it continues to monitor "security concerns" they have with the platform since the billionaire Tesla CEO took over the company.

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the CBS News Public Relations team wrote on Twitter.

CBS' departure marked one of the first major media entities to flee Twitter in the wake of threats from many Musk critics to leave the platform with him at the helm.

Mocking their short-lived hiatus from Twitter, Musk responded to the network's statement Sunday afternoon with a giggling emoji. His wordless response received nearly 100,000 likes in an hour.

The hasty return to Twitter comes after the network spent much of Friday’s episode of "CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell" that focused on "Twitter turmoil" in light of the mass resignations of employees offended by Musk’s "ultimatum" from earlier this week — which was prompted by his email asking all employees to commit to an "extremely hardcore" workload or leave the company.

The ensuing chaos and a quote from a disgruntled former engineer who claimed that the culture of Twitter under Musk was one of "fear and … anxiety" seemingly made an impression on CBS, which announced during the segment its decision to pause its usage of Twitter, citing "uncertainty" over Musk's management of the platform.

The statement announcing CBS' return to Twitter was widely mocked on the platform with Musk defenders tweeting out laughing emojis and memes branding it the "shortest virtue signal ever."

"CBS News had no issue with the sharing of child sexual abuse materials on Twitter, yet "paused" posting on this website for 21 hours over "security concerns" (i.e. Elon Musk’s "Trump reinstatement" poll)," journalist Siraj Hashmi wrote.

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner responded with three laughing emojis, and political comedian Tim Young congratulated the network for "making yourselves look like a complete joke.

"Congrats on being the CNN PLUS of Twitter boycotts," Fox News radio host Jimmy Failla wrote.

"Translation: "we virtue-signalled too impulsively and now are hastily backtracking, although we're trying hard to avoid taking any responsibility for the consequences of our stupidity." Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson replied.

"You weren't missed," conservative vlogger Luke Rudkowski wrote.

"Hahahaaa," Libs of TikTok chimed in.

"Are you guys going to be okay?" NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck responded.

