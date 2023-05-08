Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Elon Musk says many Americans don't know that illegal immigrants 'from all countries' are crossing border

Trump-era border control policy Title 42 is scheduled to expire this week

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Border crossings going to be ‘astronomically high’ after Title 42 ends: Chad Wolf Video

Border crossings going to be ‘astronomically high’ after Title 42 ends: Chad Wolf

Former acting DHS secretary questions if the Biden administration is ‘prepared’ for when the migrant policy expires.

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk argued that the American public was not fully aware of the border crisis Monday, just days before a Trump-era control policy is scheduled to end. 

"I don’t think the American public understands that people from all countries are crossing the southern border, as it is so easy to do so," Musk tweeted Monday.

Musk was responding to a video that purportedly showed the Texas Tactical Border Force deployed in advance of the end of Title 42. Former President Trump and his administration used Title 42 to expel hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from various countries to Mexico, but that policy has only days left before it expires.

MIGRANTS SURGE BY US-MEXICO BORDER AHEAD OF TITLE 42 EXPIRATION

Elon

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk argued that the American public was not fully aware of the border crisis Monday, just days before a Trump-era border control policy is scheduled to end.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency)

Assuming a court order doesn’t interrupt the process, Title 42 will lapse on May 11 at 11:59 pm. 

The news has been met with a clear response at the southern border, as tens of thousands of migrants are reportedly surging at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of Title 42's expiration. 

In the Texas border city of El Paso, about 2,200 migrants are currently camped or living on the streets a few blocks from major ports of entry that connect El Paso with the Mexican city of Juárez. The city is prepared to open up shelters next week if needed at two vacant school buildings and a civic center.

Three cities in Texas have declared a state of emergency, including El Paso, Brownsville and Laredo. 

ABBOTT ACTIVATES 'TEXAS TACTICAL BORDER FORCE,' 545 MORE NATIONAL GUARDSMEN DEPLOYED BEFORE TITLE 42 EXPIRES

Mayorkas migrants Texas

Mayorkas claimed that "[t]he border is not open" during a recent press conference in Brownsville, Texas. (Fox News)

El Paso mayor and Democrat Oscar Leeser is also warning that an "unknown" number of illegal immigrants will cross the border as Title 42 ends. 

"We are getting prepared now for the unknown. The unknown is how many people will come here," El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser told reporters this month, according to The New York Times

"Federal immigration laws are broken, and they didn’t break during this administration or the last administration," Leeser said. "We have to figure out where we are heading. There is no light at the end of the tunnel."

MAYORKAS RIPPED FOR SAYING THERE ARE ‘ORDERLY PATHWAYS’ TO ENTER COUNTRY LEGALLY: ‘THAT’S FOR SUCKERS'

Biden border czar Alejandro Mayorkas has continually defended his part in the border crisis after criticism from Republicans and Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Mayorkas said Sunday that illegal immigration is a "decades-long problem" that "hasn't been fixed since the '90s" and also claimed that "[t]he border is not open" during a recent press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.