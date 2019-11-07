Elizabeth Warren hints some 2020 Dem candidates could be members of her Cabinet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., indicated Thursday that some of her 2020 competitors could make it in her Cabinet if she wins the next presidential election.

She was speaking in North Carolina with CNN political commentator Angela Rye who had asked for the names of three African-Americans Warren would "have to have" in her cabinet. "There's a little danger in this answer," Warren responded, "because some of those folks are running for president and may not want to hear themselves mentioned as Cabinet members," an apparent reference to Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden have led the crowded field of Democrats, while Harris and Booker typically have polled among the party's top 10 candidates.

"It's about having people who are fighters," Warren said. "It's about having people who are in the fight and want to be in the fight and are going to stay in the fight."

When Rye pressed her for specific names, Warren mentioned former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and Melody Barnes, who served as a domestic policy adviser under former President Obama.

"If I could talk about people who aren't politicians, I talk about my former governor, Deval Patrick, who is a pretty terrific guy. I talk about some of the people I've met who are presidents of [historically black colleges and universities], especially those who are deeply engaged in education," she said.

"I'm trying to stay outside of the current Washington part -- where is the best place to go for Cabinet members? You know, it's — it's to have people who are in the fight, people like Melody Barnes, my friend of more than 20 years who's been in this fight from the beginning, who, under President Obama, was domestic policy adviser. Someone like Melody, who may not be as well known to this crowd, but who was out there fighting every day for money for higher education, money for public schools."