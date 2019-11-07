Whoopi Goldberg reportedly lashes out at audience during Trump Jr. 'View' appearance

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg reportedly had a tough time with the audience during Thursday's taping of the landmark daytime talk show, which sparked fireworks during its combative interview with Donald Trump Jr.

The audience was filled with both supporters and critics of President Trump, who were riled up during the fiery sit-down, perhaps too riled up for Goldberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The booing is f---ing us up," Goldberg reportedly scolded the audience during a commercial. "It's messing with everyone's mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing."

During another commercial break, Goldberg was said to have had a fiery exchange with one audience member who tried confronting the liberal host over her controversial remarks downplaying the child-rape allegation against filmmaker Roman Polanski. Trump Jr. had attacked her over those remarks during the interview.

"I don't know what you're talking about," the audience member said to Goldberg in their exchange. "Then be quiet and listen to me," Goldberg shot back.

The audience member later told THR she "definitely riled her up" and that Goldberg was "so upset."

Minutes into his appearance on the left-leaning daytime chatfest "The View," co-host Joy Behar rattled off a laundry list of President Trump's mishaps and controversial moments when Trump Jr. reminded the panel that "we've all done things that we regret."

The president's son went on the offensive on Goldberg and accused Joy Behar of once using "blackface."

"We've all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr. said at one point during the contentious segment. "Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski… it wasn’t 'rape-rape,' when he raped a child."

Goldberg snapped back: "Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice, because I guess it is the fight you wanted... are you questioning my character?"

"I'm not questioning your character. I'm talking about, you're questioning my father’s character, and I say we all have done and said things," Trump Jr. said before Goldberg interrupted him.

Behar, an outspoken critic of President Trump, denied wearing blackface. However, Trump Jr. tweeted a 2016 clip showing Behar admitting she once dressed up as a "beautiful African woman" for a Halloween party. Footage of the costume was resurfaced by TheWrap amid a series of blackface scandals making national headlines.

Earlier in the heated interview, Trump Jr. called out ABC News for its role in tracking down the former employee who allegedly leaked a hot-mic video that revealed the network killed a damning Jeffrey Epstein story. The panel began the segment by criticizing Trump Jr. for releasing what he believed to be the name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked an impeachment inquiry against his father, President Trump.

But the president’s son said he didn't think the mainstream media treated all whistleblowers treated equally. "ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So, if we're going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers, you work with CBS to out a whistleblower," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. was referring to a report from HuffPost’s Yashar Ali that indicated ABC News honchos "believe they know the identity” of a former employee with access to the viral footage of Amy Robach venting about the network refusing to air her Epstein reporting.

"Two sources with knowledge of the situation tell me that ABC News executives know who the former employee is but don’t know if that person leaked the footage to Project Veritas, the right-wing activist group, or if they shared it with others who leaked the footage," Ali wrote. "What ABC News executives do know is that the former employee is now working at CBS News."

Ali added that ABC executives informed CBS that the potential leaker had since started working at "The Tiffany Network."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.