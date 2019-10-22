Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former DNC chairman: Further evidence will show Trump committed a crime, abused his office

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Ed Rendell advises Democrats not to distract from the goal of beating Trump in 2020Video

Ed Rendell advises Democrats not to distract from the goal of beating Trump in 2020

Amid the Hillary Clinton-Tulsi Gabbard feud, former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says Democrats need to avoid distractions and focus on taking on President Trump's 'masterful' art of deflection in 2020.

President Trump “committed a crime by soliciting the Ukraine government to get involved in the U.S. election,” the former DNC Chairman Ed Rendell told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think we got to watch what rolls out in the next month or so. I think there’s more evidence to come and I think as the evidence rolls out, it’s going to become more and more clear that the president not only broke the law here but he abused his power at the detriment of the United States of America," Rendell said.

NEWT GINGRICH: SCHIFF AND PELOSI ARE 'EMBARRASSINGLY DISHONEST' PEOPLE

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling.

BONGINO ON HOUSE DEMOCRATS' IMPEACHMENT PUSH: 'THIS IS LIKE THE RETURN OF THE JEDI OF HOAXES'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Schiff a "patriot" in her own statement.

Trump, for his part, has taken to calling Schiff "Shifty Schiff," noting that the intelligence committee chairman has admitted he should have been clearer about his contact with the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 22Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff recited what he later called a "parody" reading of the call at a House hearing, drawing harsh criticism from Republicans.

Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, said Hunter Biden "did well" last week in an interview about his business dealings in Ukraine and China, but there is no "equivalency" between the situation and Trump's actions.

"There is not a trace of evidence that the Bidens did anything wrong and in my judgment -- and I was district attorney for eight years -- the president committed a crime," he said.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.