Former DNC chairman: Further evidence will show Trump committed a crime, abused his office

President Trump “committed a crime by soliciting the Ukraine government to get involved in the U.S. election,” the former DNC Chairman Ed Rendell told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think we got to watch what rolls out in the next month or so. I think there’s more evidence to come and I think as the evidence rolls out, it’s going to become more and more clear that the president not only broke the law here but he abused his power at the detriment of the United States of America," Rendell said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Schiff a "patriot" in her own statement.

Trump, for his part, has taken to calling Schiff "Shifty Schiff," noting that the intelligence committee chairman has admitted he should have been clearer about his contact with the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Schiff recited what he later called a "parody" reading of the call at a House hearing, drawing harsh criticism from Republicans.

Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, said Hunter Biden "did well" last week in an interview about his business dealings in Ukraine and China, but there is no "equivalency" between the situation and Trump's actions.

"There is not a trace of evidence that the Bidens did anything wrong and in my judgment -- and I was district attorney for eight years -- the president committed a crime," he said.

