Newt Gingrich: Schiff and Pelosi are 'embarrassingly dishonest' people

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called House Democrats' impeachment push against President Trump a fundamental violation of American law.

“Schiff is an embarrassingly dishonest person. Pelosi has become an embarrassingly dishonest person,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

A motion to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his “parody” reading of the phone call transcript of President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine July 25 phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a hearing is gaining steam with House Republicans. Fox News has learned 135 lawmakers have now signed on as co-sponsors.

The resolution to censure Schiff -- who has become a favorite target of Republicans for his role in the Trump impeachment inquiry -- was first introduced late last month by Rep. Andy Biggs, the Arizona Republican who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and has the support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., among other ranking Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress.

Democrats have the majority and control the floor in the House, but Republicans could still attempt to force a vote on the matter.

Gingrich defended his role in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton after Hillary Clinton called it a “partisan effort to take down a president” in a recent interview. Gingrich said that Bill Clinton was found guilty on 11 counts, including lying, obstruction of justice and perjury.

“The Democrats in the House are desperately trying to manufacture something. They wake up every morning saying I know Trump did something terrible, I wonder what it was,” Gingrich said.

“They have set up a rigged game that violates every core principle in American justice, violates the Constitution’s guarantee of due process, and I think that the American people are only going to get very sick of this.”

