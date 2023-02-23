Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

East Palestine residents should be 'very afraid': 9/11 lawyer skeptical of officials' claims on water quality

Michael Barasch says independent scientists, not the EPA, must confirm water and air safety in Ohio

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Attorney Michael Barasch, who represents over 30,000 people in the 9/11 community, says at least two of his clients are dying every day from the toxic aftermath of the terror attack.

Attorney Michael Barasch represents more than 30,000 people impacted by 9/11. Now, in the wake of the Ohio train derailment, he’s warning East Palestine residents not to trust what they hear from the EPA

Barasch explained on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that his clients are still dying – about two every day – because of their exposure to toxins from the 9/11 attack. Another dozen, he said, call daily saying they’ve been diagnosed with a 9/11-related cancer.

"If we have learned anything, it's that the World Trade Center dust taught us that 9/11 didn't end on 9/11," he said. "If I were giving any advice, I would say wait for the scientists, not the EPA, the independent scientists, to tell us that the water and the air is safe."

BUTTIGIEG POINTS FINGER AT RAIL INDUSTRY AFTER OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT;GOP OFFICIALS CITE BIDEN ADMIN POLICIES

Barasch said he does not trust the EPA. 

East Palestine residents have reported concerning symptoms – headaches, burning eyes, coughing up blood, and children developing rashes – since the train cars spilled toxic chemicals. 

Barasch then stressed the need for health care resources for residents. In 2011, the World Trade Center Health Program was permanently extended, granting free health care to individuals who breathed in the toxic dust. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Rep. Bill Johnson drank tap water during a visit to a woman's home near the site of the East Palestine train derailment, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Rep. Bill Johnson drank tap water during a visit to a woman's home near the site of the East Palestine train derailment, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Pool/Fox News)

"I would love to see this happen here. I would love the government, both Ohio and the federal government, to provide housing for these people so they can get out of dodge because the fact is they shouldn't be anywhere near this water or this air until we know for certain," he explained. 

He urged residents not to be within 10 miles of the derailment site. 

During a visit to East Palestine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and EPA Administrator Michael Regan drank glasses of tap water in an effort to reassure residents. Even former President Trump made an appearance in the small Ohio town Wednesday to show his support for the community.

LIBERAL TWITTER RAGES AT TRUMP FOR BRINGING WATER TO OHIO AFTER RAIL DISASTER: ‘S----- A-- TRUMP WATER’

But despite political leaders’ efforts to assuage the public’s fears, Barasch remained skeptical. 

"It wasn’t proving anything, it was a photo-op," Barasch said of DeWine’s move to drink the water.

"With all due respect to President Trump, who went there yesterday, and I applaud him for doing it. … But we need scientists. We don't need politicians."

Barasch again urged residents to protect themselves and stay away from the area. 

"I would be very afraid, and I would take care of your kids," he said.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.