East Palestine residents should be 'very afraid': 9/11 lawyer skeptical of officials' claims on water quality

Attorney Michael Barasch represents more than 30,000 people impacted by 9/11. Now, in the wake of the Ohio train derailment, he’s warning East Palestine residents not to trust what they hear from the EPA.

Barasch explained on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that his clients are still dying – about two every day – because of their exposure to toxins from the 9/11 attack. Another dozen, he said, call daily saying they’ve been diagnosed with a 9/11-related cancer.

"If we have learned anything, it's that the World Trade Center dust taught us that 9/11 didn't end on 9/11," he said. "If I were giving any advice, I would say wait for the scientists, not the EPA, the independent scientists, to tell us that the water and the air is safe."

Barasch said he does not trust the EPA.

East Palestine residents have reported concerning symptoms – headaches, burning eyes, coughing up blood, and children developing rashes – since the train cars spilled toxic chemicals.

Barasch then stressed the need for health care resources for residents. In 2011, the World Trade Center Health Program was permanently extended, granting free health care to individuals who breathed in the toxic dust.

"I would love to see this happen here. I would love the government, both Ohio and the federal government, to provide housing for these people so they can get out of dodge because the fact is they shouldn't be anywhere near this water or this air until we know for certain," he explained.

He urged residents not to be within 10 miles of the derailment site.

During a visit to East Palestine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and EPA Administrator Michael Regan drank glasses of tap water in an effort to reassure residents. Even former President Trump made an appearance in the small Ohio town Wednesday to show his support for the community.

But despite political leaders’ efforts to assuage the public’s fears, Barasch remained skeptical.

"It wasn’t proving anything, it was a photo-op," Barasch said of DeWine’s move to drink the water.

"With all due respect to President Trump, who went there yesterday, and I applaud him for doing it. … But we need scientists. We don't need politicians."

Barasch again urged residents to protect themselves and stay away from the area.

"I would be very afraid, and I would take care of your kids," he said.