Liberal Twitter rages at Trump for bringing water to Ohio after rail disaster: 'S----- a-- Trump water'

Liberal Twitter influencers stormed the social media platform yesterday after former President Donald Trump donated water and other supplies to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio.

The former president’s visit came just days after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the small Ohio town, causing anxiety in some residents about the safety of local drinking water.

As a result, Trump donated water and other supplies to East Palestine, including his namesake "Trump Spring Water," which he jokingly called "Trump water."

But some Twitter influencers expressed anger at the news.

TRUMP HANDS OUT 'TRUMP WATER,' SPEAKS TO THE 'FORGOTTEN' AMERICAN IN EAST PALESTINE: 'WE STAND WITH YOU'

Anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project blamed Trump for the toxic train disaster in Ohio.

"Trump shredded the safety regulations that could have kept East Palestine residents safe and then rolled into town with Trump water and a campaign slogan. He's as useless now as he was as a president."

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson mocked Trump for donating water to residents Wednesday.

"Oddly, ‘Trump Water’ is what his diaper valet calls it."

BUTTIGIEG TORCHED FOR SAYING SOUTH BEND CRISES PREPARED HIM FOR OHIO DERAILMENT: ‘COULDN’T EVEN FIX POTHOLES'

Leftist Twitter influencer "Jo" accused Trump of causing the train derailment, cursing out the former president online. "‘I brought you whatever I had left of my s----- a-- trump water, did my little point at boring things photo-ops & threw some red hats at McDonald’s workers, what a hoot! Have fun with the rail disaster I helped to facilitate!!’"

Trump told Ohio residents that they were "not forgotten" in a speech Wednesday.

"We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, 20 days after the train first derailed in the state.

Buttigieg has previously refused to answer questions about the toxic train derailment, telling a reporter Tuesday that he was taking "personal time."

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.