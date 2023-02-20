Expand / Collapse search
East Palestine, Ohio mayor 'furious' with Biden's Ukraine visit: 'That was the biggest slap in the face'

Biden's trip comes one year after the Russia-Ukraine war began as East Palestine, Ohio residents fear the health ramifications of toxic train derailment

By Yael Halon | Fox News
East Palestine mayor on Biden's Ukraine visit: 'That was the biggest slap in the face' Video

East Palestine, Ohio mayor Trent Conway and resident Lenny Glavin discuss President Biden's visit to Ukraine and the Norfolk CEO finally showing up to address the train wreck in their town on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Trent Conaway, mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, tore into President Biden on Monday, accusing him of neglecting domestic responsibilities while "giving away millions of dollars" during his surprise visit to Ukraine.

Conaway, who has been vocal about his concern for residents after a train derailed in his town and leaked dangerous chemicals into the air, had strong words for the president when asked about the federal handling of the toxic spill as news of the president's surprise visit to Kyiv circulated.

"That was the biggest slap in the face," Conaway said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us. He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us…on President's Day in our country, so I'm furious."

HOW PRESIDENT BIDEN SECRETLY TRAVELED TO UKRAINE

This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, the United States. 

This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, the United States.  ((NTSB/Handout via Xinhua via Getty Images))

Biden's administration has come under fire for how it handled the derailment after refusing to approve a FEMA disaster declaration, arguing that the crisis in East Palestine does not meet legal requirements for an official declaration, even though the agency has deployed resources to the city to aid in ongoing assessments as residents remain concerned about the air and water quality following the spill. Conaway and local residents have pleaded for more federal assistance, saying that resources on the ground have been insufficient.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

A large plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Ohio, after a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash. Federal investigators say a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment. 

A large plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Ohio, after a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash. Federal investigators say a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

"What East Palestine needs is much more expansive than what FEMA can provide," a Biden administration official told Fox News Digital. "FEMA is on the frontlines when there is a hurricane or tornado. This situation is different."

Norfolk Southern vowed to make East Palestine community whole: Rep. Bill Johnson Video

Water from the city of East Palestine has been tested and is considered safe, but residents using well water have been encouraged to use bottled water. Hundreds of air samples from homes in the area indicated no present toxins. Residents, however, remain uneasy as noxious odors and reports of mysterious rashes leave them concerned about the area's safety.

Fox New's Bailee Hill contributed to this report.

