Dylan Mulvaney is guest of honor at Kathy Griffin house party, mingles with media liberals

Dylan Mulvaney attended a party at the home of comedian Kathy Griffin on Wednesday, where the transgender influencer mingled with controversial figures and was named the guest of honor.

The daytime luncheon joined numerous women, ranging from big-name entertainers to lesser-known writers. The guest list included Rosie O’Donnell, Meredith Lynch, Margaret Cho, Taylor Lorenz, Ryan Asher, Julia Sweeney, Pamala Aldon, Laraine Newman and Mosha Lundström Halbert.

The women were also treated to some singing from Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

In a video posted to social media, Griffin described the event as a "salon" for Mulvaney, where the women gathered around for food and were told to adhere to various house rules. All women seated at the table were prohibited from using their phones, engaging in side conversations, or even using the bathroom.

Griffin admitted she let Mulvaney use the bathroom because of her unique status as the guest of honor.

"I don’t care for that typically, but this one time, I did let you go," Griffin told Mulvaney.

"Honestly, one of my favorite days ever," Mulvaney said.

During the salon, the women went around the table and broke the ice by telling each other a little bit about themselves.

"Hi, I’m Dylan," Mulvaney said in an Instagram video. "I’m a Capricorn. I’m 26 years old from San Diego. I’m trans, if you didn’t know that. I accidentally ended up on the internet, but I’m from the musical theater world."

The women then listed off some of their professional accomplishments.

Lynch announced her goal was to "destroy" private equity, while Aldon noted she wrote and directed a show called "Better Things." Aldon also made sure to reveal she has one Emmy and has been friends with O’Donnell for many years.

Cho also told a story about how she and O’Donnell got into trouble at Radio City Music Hall and were kicked out of their dressing rooms.

When Lorenz revealed she was a writer and knew "a lot of people" from TikTok, Griffin interjected.

"You guys are terrible at this," she said. "She’s also gone up against Elon Musk in a way that no other woman has."

Lorenz also posted a picture to Instagram with Mulvaney.

"Had so much fun hanging with some of the most beautiful and brave women on the planet," she wrote. "Thank you @kathygriffin for having us over and for taking so many COVID precautions so we could all hang out safely."

Griffin also posted about the event, writing, "Another successful ‘salon’ luncheon yesterday. @dylanmulvaney what is [sic] the guest of honor but I am honored to know all of these ladies. Ps @margeret_cho won best dressed!"

