Timing of Sussmann text message released by Durham raises new questions in case against him: Mark Meadows

The timing of the newly released text message sent by former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann to the former FBI general counsel is a "critical" part of the case against him, Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday.

Special Counsel John Durham, in a filing late Monday, motioned to admit evidence for the Sussmann trial, including a text message Sussmann sent to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker the eve of their September 2016 meeting stating that the information he would share would be "not on behalf of a client or company."

Meadows said that while this may prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case against Sussmann, there are "a couple of other" critical elements that require further examination.

"The date of this particular text came at a very critical time when there were all kinds of other things with the Steele dossier, parts of it coming out," he told "Hannity."

The text message, according to Durham, stated: "Jim—it’s Michael Sussmann. I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own—not on behalf of a client or company—want to help the Bureau. Thanks."

Meadows said the "time-sensitive" component of the text raises more questions.

"Why would this information be time sensitive if it didn’t have a political narrative or if it wasn’t attached to perhaps another FOIA request?" he said. "You know, we’re actually going in and looking at information and looking at where we actually go with this particular investigation. A real problem."

Durham's original indictment alleges that Sussmann told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and held a meeting in which he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Durham contends that Sussmann was, in fact, working for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign at the time of the meeting.