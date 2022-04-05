Durham releases text message, alleges Sussmann put lie to FBI in writing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Counsel John Durham has released a text message from Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in which Sussmann said he was not working on behalf of any client.

Durham contends that Sussmann was, in fact, working for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign at the time.

Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI when he told Baker about alleged ties between Donald Trump and a Kremlin-connected bank, allegations which were not substantiated.

In court documents filed on Monday evening, Durham and his team alleged the message was sent Sept. 18, 2016 at 7:24 p.m., the night before Sussmann allegedly met in person with Baker.

"Jim – it’s Michael Sussmann," Sussmann wrote, according to Durham. "I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availibilty for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own – not on behalf of a client or company – want to help the Bureau. Thanks. (emphasis added). Thanks."

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.