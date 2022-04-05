Expand / Collapse search
Durham Probe
Published

Durham releases text message, alleges Sussmann put lie to FBI in writing

Sussmann had claimed he was meeting with FBI official 'not on behalf of a client'

By Jake Gibson , David Spunt , Brooke Singman | Fox News
Special Counsel John Durham has released a text message from Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in which Sussmann said he was not working on behalf of any client.

Durham contends that Sussmann was, in fact, working for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign at the time. 

Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI when he told Baker about alleged ties between Donald Trump and a Kremlin-connected bank, allegations which were not substantiated.

In court documents filed on Monday evening, Durham and his team alleged the message was sent Sept. 18, 2016 at 7:24 p.m., the night before Sussmann allegedly met in person with Baker.

"Jim – it’s Michael Sussmann," Sussmann wrote, according to Durham. "I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availibilty for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own – not on behalf of a client or company – want to help the Bureau. Thanks. (emphasis added). Thanks."

Photo of John Durham and Michael Sussmann.  Sussman pic:  Perkins Coie

Photo of John Durham and Michael Sussmann.  Sussman pic:  Perkins Coie (Perkins Coie)

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

