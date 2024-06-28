'Duck Family Treasure' stars honor faith, family and freedom on July 4: 'We love sharing Jesus with others'

Fox Nation's "Duck Family Treasure" stars are honoring faith, family and freedom this Independence Day with a special event open to the public.

The Robertson family, known for their expertise in duck hunting, will celebrate the American holiday with fireworks, as well as their own version with worship services, Bible trivia and baptisms .

"July the 4th has always been a big deal for us. My grandparents actually served in World War II, my uncle in Vietnam, and so we've always got together as a family, and it's been an awesome day," Jep Robertson told "The Story." "Then my brother was like, ‘We should just do this for everybody,’ and we were like, ‘You know what? We should.’ It was a huge success. It was like ‘Field of Dreams.’ They just kept coming and coming and coming. It was awesome."

Jessica Robertson said the event is expected to bring in thousands of attendees.

"We want it to be open to the public," she said. "We want people to come. Last year, to hear people's stories of how far they came and to just come and want to listen and learn about Jesus and to see that that movement in their lives was so powerful — we're so excited. We know it's going to be even bigger and better, and we give all the glory to God."

More than 50 attendees at 2023's event made the decision to convert through Baptism , she added.

"It's cool because there's a lot of people who are already, you know, in church and stuff, but there's a lot of people that come just because they like our family, and they're like, ‘Oh, man, this is, like, a really cool spiritual experience, and it changes our life forever,' which is awesome," Jep Robertson recalled.

The family will also showcase their new children’s book "Dear Valor."

"It's just a really sweet story about adoption and unconditional love by families, through families, extended families, and just knowing that, you know, you can be different and in a family and that your family is going to love you unconditionally no matter what, no matter where you come from," Jessica Robertson said. "It's just really a sweet story for children."

The Robertsons "trust in the Lord" through their planning and have helpers putting the event together.

"We're just super excited to just be able to mingle," Jessica Robertson said. "That's what we love to do. Like the Robertson family, we love Jesus and we love sharing Jesus with others, and this is just a way to do that with our platform."