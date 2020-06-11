Join Nascar's Kurt Busch for a Texas bow hunt

In a new episode of "Fox Nation Outdoors," retired Marine Staff Sgt. and Fox Nation host Johnny "Joey" Jones and Nascar's Kurt Busch went on a Texas bow hunt.

"Here I am as a race car driver going 200 miles an hour," said Busch, "What more relaxing way to reconnect and reset than to be one with nature?

"Here we are in northwest Texas, hunting in the middle of nowhere, and it could be a 300-pound hog with tusks coming our way," he joked.

In the series "Fox Nation Outdoors," Jones celebrates the outdoor lifestyle with some of his closet friends, as they travel around the country visiting the nation's greatest hunting and fishing locales.

In this episode, Jones and Busch rendezvoused in northwest Texas, at a special place with a lot of history, to hunt the largely nocturnal wild hog.

"Truscott, Texas, is a living, breathing remnant of a lifestyle, a culture, and a town and an industry from days gone by," narrated Jones.

Truscott residents can nearly count the town's population on their two hands, but in the 1950's there were hundreds of Texans living in this tiny town.

"1874, '75 is when some of the first settlers came out here," said Colton Daniel, manager at the Circle Bar Ranch in Truscott.

"They came out on wagons and mules. What brought them out here was the development of the United States," he said, "My family started their transition out here in the early 1900s."

As the region lost agriculture jobs, and the booming oil and gas industry created opportunities in other parts of the state most residents left Truscott. The Daniel family began buying up property and buildings and now most of what's left belong to them.

What they do have is plenty of hogs.

"The hogs are so overpopulated here in Texas that you don't need a license to hunt hogs," said Daniel, "And they're trying to help local ranchers and farmers get a better control on these hogs."

The feral animals devastate farmland and consume resources relied upon by native species.

"Back in 1539, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto brought 13 pigs to Florida," said Jones, "In three years that herd grew from 13 to over a thousand hogs. De Sotos' gift to the New World was a Trojan horse or a Trojan pig -- if you will.

"At the current rate, the feral hog population more than doubles every five years," he continued, "This puts an enormous responsibility on hunters across the country to help keep the population in check."

Jones and Busch were, of course, ready to do their part.

The two friends met when Jones was recovering in Walter Reed hospital from injuries he sustained while deployed to Afghanistan in 2001.

"Back when I was recovering at Walter Reed, I didn't know that the people that would walk into my hospital room would one day become best friends of mine," said Jones. "And Kurt Busch is one of those people.

"The first time I met Kurt Busch, I didn't have my real legs and I didn't yet have my prosthetic legs."

"When I met Joey, he was in a rough stage," remembered Busch, "And when I went to go back to see him a few months later, he was even worse off.

"To see everything he was going through, it inspired me to go and visit more often, to learn more about what our military sacrifices."

To watch all of this episode of "Fox Nation Outdoors," and watch the entire series, including Jones' visit to Ted Nugent's ranch and his duck hunting experience with UFC legend Randy Couture

