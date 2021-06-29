Dr. Saphier on Trump interview: Everything with COVID was 'politicized' from the start

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier joined "Fox & Friends" and ripped Democrat politicians for politicizing the pandemic. Saphier discussed her new Fox Nation interview with former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pointed to a Wuhan, China lab as being the source COVID-19.

FAUCI RESISTED TRUMP DIRECTIVE TO CANCEL VIRUS RESEARCH GRANT LINKED TO WUHAN LAB: BOOK

NICOLE SAPHIER: We’ve been talking about China for a year and a half, and unfortunately, as we saw with the pandemic, everything had been politicized and the fact that people continued to dismiss that there’s a possibility that the virus didn’t emerge naturally continues to tell you that this remains more political than anything.

…

Right in the beginning, the president and Mike Pompeo at the time, they were mentioning that it was a possibility it came from the Wuhan lab, but they didn’t stick with it when there was a lot of pushback because they had other things to work on so President Trump had the defense secretary continue to look into it, but that wasn’t a mainstream talking point. The president was focused on controlling the pandemic and doing what he could, but the Democrats for some reason, because everything that Trump was doing at the time they were calling it xenophobic or racist or whatever else.

This should not be partisan because this is a matter of national security. There has to be an investigation into it. Not because there’s someone to blame, but because we need to make sure that this doesn’t happen to us again, and if it did come from that lab, then we need to really make sure, as a world, the globe, that we work together to make sure that these lab leaks do not result in such a crisis again.

