Dr. Saphier blasts Atlantic piece arguing mask mandates 'don't need to make sense': 'Absolutely wrong'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discussed a recent article published by The Atlantic that admitted universal mask requirements are ‘illogical’ but continued to defend the mandates. On ‘Fox & Friends’ Monday, Dr. Saphier explained that public health officials need to focus on regaining public trust and providing treatments for vulnerable populations rather than enforcing mandates that ‘make no sense.’

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: Any sort of public health intervention has to make sense, so to say that it doesn't need to make sense is absolutely wrong. And instead of trying to manipulate human behavior with certain actions that have nominal or negligible benefit in the pandemic, we need to be focusing on increasing ventilation and making sure people who are vulnerable to this virus and other viruses have what they need in terms of vaccines, boosters, treatments and so forth.

But when it comes to the generalized population, these public health interventions that make no sense, it is time for them to be removed so we can gain back that public health trust that we have lost immensely throughout this pandemic.

